East Texas fire departments help celebrate girl’s 3rd birthday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard resident Leah Martinez celebrated her third birthday on Sunday, and she did it with the help of a very special birthday parade.
Leah’s teacher at school is also a volunteer firefighter in Flint and was able to get the Flint, Gresham and Bullard fire departments to help create a special birthday parade for Leah.
Her parents, David and Lindsay, said they’re so grateful for everyone who helped make Leah’s day so special.
Happy birthday, Leah!
