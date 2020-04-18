TRAFFIC ALERT: Power restored at 2 Gentry Pkwy intersections in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Last night Tyler police reported that due to a traffic accident at the intersections of Gentry Parkway and Glenwood, as well as Gentry Pkwy and Parkdale were without power.
Oncore was on scene trying to restore the power. Tyler Police officers were asking drivers to seek alternate routes until the power could be restored.
As of 5:32 a.m the Tyler police department reported that the power pole was replaced by Oncor Electric overnight. The power has been restored to the traffic lights. They are now functioning properly in all directions.
