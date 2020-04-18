Titus County judge announces new order requiring customers to wear masks to retail businesses

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Titus County Judge Brian Lee held a press conference via Facebook Live Saturday afternoon that announced new rules requiring county residents to wear masks every time they go to a business.
During the press conference, Lee said he was in a conference call Saturday with almost 25 people from emergency services, education, and the business sector that lasted an hour and 15 minutes, and he said they all came to a unanimous decision about the new rules and guidelines.
Lee said the new rules will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday and added that Titus County residents need to be ready to comply with the new rules on Tuesday morning.
Titus County’s existing emergency order related to the COVID-19 pandemic was issued on April 2, and it is scheduled to expire on April 30. However, Lee added that order was written in a way that allows for the order to be amended or extended if needed.
The amendment to the emergency order will require all employees at all retail businesses, including restaurants, grocery stores, big-box stores, liquor stores, and convenience stores, in Titus County to wear masks if they are taking part in curb-side pickups or deliveries. These businesses will also be required to provide hand sanitizer for all customers at the main entrances.
Also, every customer will be required to wear a mask or facial covering before they enter a retail business. Lee said whole families should not load up to go to the store. One person from each household should go, and he or she should wear a mask. If a family’s children have to go to the store as well, they will have to wear masks as well.
“Why are we taking this bold step?” Lee said in the video. “I know that we’re going to get a lot of push-back on this, but I do believe the time has come for this. I’m hoping that it will be short-lived.”
Lee said he and the other county leaders decided to take this major step because even though the county’s official total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is still at eight, a female in the 40 to 49-year-old range tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. He said she had worked at a “high-volume” employer right up until she started feeling bad enough to go to the doctor.
Even though the COVID-19 patient’s employer has good practices like temperature taking and asking questions in place, she could have exposed numerous people to the COVID-19 virus without intending to, Lee said.
The Titus County judge went on to say the woman is part of a multi-person household. None of the other family members have been tested, but two of them have said they will get tested on Monday.
Lee said the county attorney’s investigator has been assisting with the contact tracing process to get an idea of who all the person may have come in contact with recently.
“I will not be a bit surprised to see a spike in our COVID-19 numbers next week,” Lee said.
Lee added that he and other county leaders are worried that now that Abbott has talked about re-opening Texas, people may start to relax and be less vigilant about the CDC-recommended practices designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and other highly infectious illnesses.
The county judge urged people to continue social distancing, sanitizing, and handwashing.
Lee said he and other county leaders hope this measure will shift some of the responsibility for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus to the residents of Titus County instead of making businesses and retailers bear the brunt of it.
Lee said masks are available for sale. He added that there are YouTube videos on how to make them from bandanas, T-shirts, or scraps of old clothing. Some people are even making masks and selling them for almost no cost.
He echoed what Gov. Greg Abbott said in Friday’s press conference about working to re-open Texas. He said he wants to re-open Titus County as well because they have a lot of people out of work.
However, Lee stressed that Titus County can’t transition to getting back to normal if the county’s COVID-19 numbers continue to go up.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.