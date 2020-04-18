Saturday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. By the afternoon cloudy skies and spotty showers will move in as we warm to the upper 60s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 60s. Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day. Strong to potentially severe storms are expected during the morning and early afternoon hours. The biggest threats we are monitoring are damaging winds and large hail. Skies will begin to clear by the later part of the afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm, in the mid 70s to low 80s. Showers and isolated thundershowers return on Wednesday. Dry skies move back in for both Thursday and Friday as we warm once again to the upper 70s to low 80s.