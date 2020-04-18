Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Saturday, East Texas! We are seeing our first round of strong to severe storms this evening in Deep East Texas as isolated storms are capable of developing large hail and strong gusty winds. These isolated cells will track east-northeast through mainly Deep East Texas throughout the remainder of the evening hours. A few showers look to be possible overnight and very early tomorrow morning before our second round of strong to severe storms moves in during the mid-late morning hours of tomorrow and will likely last throughout the early afternoon so another reminder that Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary severe threat with these storms as they develop and push east-northeast through East Texas, although any isolated cells that do develop will carry a greater tornado threat, especially for our southern and easternmost counties. A weak cold front arrive in East Texas later in the evening tomorrow and will remove any remaining showers and thundershowers from the area and will keep skies clear throughout Monday. A fair mix of sun and clouds for our Tuesday forecast before scattered showers return to East Texas overnight into early Wednesday. We’ll see another round of showers and storms throughout the PM hours of Wednesday before another weak front clears skies overnight into Thursday. Sunshine and warm weather lasts through Friday before our next shot at rain moves in next Saturday. In regards to tomorrow’s severe weather, please remain Weather Alert and be sure you have a way to receive weather warnings.