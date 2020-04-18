NWS issues ssevere thunderstorm warning for Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk counties

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 18, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT - Updated April 18 at 7:43 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cherokee, Nacogdoches, and Rusk counties.

According to the NWS website, the warning went into effect at 7:28 p.m. Saturday, and it is scheduled to expire at 8:15 p.m.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday morning and into the afternoon tomorrow. According to KLTV meteorologist Makayla Lucero, most of East Texas is at a slight risk for severe weather, and the far south eastern counties are at an enhanced risk of severe weather.

