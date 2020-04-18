Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas governor aims to lift some virus restrictions May 4
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The governor says Arkansas could start lifting restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic on May 4. Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the plan Friday as state health officials said the number of coronavirus cases at a state prison jumped from 46 inmates to 129. Hutchinson said the state could start lifting some restrictions May 4 if Arkansas meets the first phase of guidelines laid out Thursday by the White House for states to reopen their economies. The governor has said one of his priorities for easing restrictions is to allow elective surgeries at hospitals.
LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Arkansas cop says he's been mistreated since reinstatement
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer who was reinstated after being fired for fatally shooting a black motorist is asking a judge to hold Little Rock’s mayor and police chief in contempt, saying he has been mistreated since returning to work. The Arkansas Democrat reports that Officer Charlie Starks’ attorney, Robert Newcomb, filed an motion on Wednesday. Police Chief Keith Humphrey fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy in the shooting of Bradley Blackshire. A judge overturned a commission's ruling that upheld the firing, ordering the officer to be reinstated. Starks claims he's been treated badly since returning to the force.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRCRAFT CARRIER
Navy IDs Arkansas sailor as 1st active-duty COVID-19 death
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — The Navy has identified the member of the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who died of the coronavirus as an Arkansas man. In a statement issued Thursday, the Navy said 41-year-old Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr. of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died on April 13 at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. He died 11 days after his captain was fired for pressing the Navy greater action to safeguard his crew from the virus. Thacker was the first active-duty military member to die of COVID-19.
ARKANSAS LEGISLATURE
Arkansas lawmakers OK budget, ending session amid pandemic
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have approved the state's budget and reauthorized its Medicaid expansion as they wrapped up this year's session amid the coronavirus pandemic. The House and Senate approved identical versions of the proposed $5.8 billion revenue stabilization law, which sets spending priorities for the coming fiscal year. The House also approved the state's Medicaid budget, includes funding for the expansion program that has led to drawn-out fights in past years. The Legislature met in two different locations for the session, with the House in a basketball arena, because of the outbreak. They plan to formally adjourn April 24.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PROTESTS
Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders
A growing number of protests are being staged across the U.S. to oppose stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. In places like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates and others have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As their frustration grows, they’ve started to openly defy the social distancing rules to put pressure on governors to ease them. Some of the protests have been small events, promoted via recently created Facebook groups. Others are backed by groups with ties to Trump.
SENATE PRESIDENT-ARKANSAS
GOP Sen. Jimmy Hickey elected next leader of Arkansas Senate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Jimmy Hickey has been elected to serve as the next leader of the Arkansas Senate. The majority-Republican Senate elected the Texarkana lawmaker Thursday to serve as its president pro tempore starting in 2021. Hickey will succeed current Senate President Jim Hendren, who has been in the position since 2019. Hickey defeated Republican Sen. Bart Hester in the secret ballot vote, and the number of votes he won in the 35-member Senate was not announced. Hickey represents District 11 in southwest Arkansas and has served in the Senate since 2013. He was elected as lawmakers wrapped up this year's session.