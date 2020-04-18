First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday morning and into the afternoon

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday morning and into the afternoon.
Most of East Texas is included in a Slight Risk (level two out of five) for severe weather with our far south eastern counties included in an enhanced risk (level three out of five).
The biggest threats we are monitoring our gusty winds and large hail. Winds could potentially be 60 to 70 mph and hail could be golf ball size if not larger.
Northern and central counties will start to see the storms move in mid morning and they will move west to east throughout the morning and start of the afternoon.
The I-20 corridor will be in the direct path of some of the strongest storms, so try to stay off of the roadways tomorrow.
Southern counties will start to see the storms closer to the late morning and they will continue throughout most of the afternoon in a similar west to east motion.
Skies should start to clear out for northern and central counties towards the later part of the afternoon and southern counties should clear in the late evening.
