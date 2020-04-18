East Texans react to classrooms closing for 2019-2020 school year

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that school classrooms across the state of Texas will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
“Teachers will be allowed into the classroom for video instruction or to perform administrative duties or to clean out their classrooms,” Abbott said in a press conference. “School classrooms are closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. That includes all public, private, and higher education institutions.”
Students across Texas are facing the reality of not being able to finish out the school year and roam the hallways with their classmates.
“I’m still really sad that we can’t go back and finish the year out,” said 10th-grade Whitehouse ISD student Ben Fleming.
Parents and students have had to adjust to learning from home and online assignments.
“It has been pretty challenging trying to do schoolwork at home,” said Troop resident and mother Shawna Driggers.
She agrees with the governor and believes he made the right decision.
“I kind of am happy about it because we don’t want to put these kids back in school with everything still kind of going on,” she said.
Emma Kate Driggers, a 2nd-grade student within Troop ISD, said she misses her school.
“I miss my normal teacher ms. Owens and I love doing work with her too,” she said.
Fleming said to persevere through the assignments until the school year is finished.
“Push through it if you’re working through it because it may be difficult now, but it’s worth it doing your classes because some people don’t feel like doing the work, but it’s worth it to get the work done,” he said.
For high school seniors in the Texas public school system, information from the state on graduation will be coming soon.
“For public education, TEA commissioner Mike Morath will soon provide more details on how to proceed and explore how to proceed with graduation ceremonies,” Abbott said.
