Winnsboro arts center hangs yellow ribbons in show of support

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Like many places across East Texas, the Winnsboro Center for the Arts remains closed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact everyday routines.
Mary White, president of the board at Winnsboro Center for the Arts, talked to KLTV Photojournalist Arthur Clayborn about the decision to hang yellow ribbons around town to show support for the community.
“We hung the ribbons on Monday afternoon.We really wanted to reach out to the community and do some kind of service project,” White said. “The yellow of course represents hope so it is symbolic. We really wanted to show our essential workers and health care workers that we are very supportive of them and of course that there is hope that we will all get through this."
She said several people got together and made the ribbons. They then held a ceremony at the Winnsboro City Hall before hanging the ribbons.
“We all had our maps so we knew where we wanted to hang them," White said.
The yellow ribbons symbolize hope, and White said they are also a reminder that the arts are important to everyday life.
“We also wanted to find an opportunity to let people know even though our doors are closed, we are still very active in serving the community,” she said.
