WATCH: Smith County judge, Jacksonville mayor, Marshall superintendent talk about governor orders

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Two East Texas government officials and a school superintendent spoke to East Texas News immediately following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Friday of executive orders to reopen the Texas economy.
Abbott announced that school campuses would be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 year. He also announced that Texas retailers would be allowed to re-open “on the go” April 24.
“I was really hoping for more flexibility for local governments, more control here on the local level, and more certainty for our business moving forward," said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. “We’ve been working diligently with our joint EOC operations and the City of Tyler to come up with a good plan. We were waiting to see what the governor had to say here today, but frankly we were hoping for more control here so we could things going at the beginning of May in a little bit faster fashion that what it sounds like the governor wants to do.”
“We’re excited about getting our economy back open in Jacksonville and getting to see what Governor Abbott allows our businesses and restaurants to do. It sounds like he’s established a great teams. I like what he said about safety comes first,” said Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham.
“We will err on the side of caution of the student and give them the benefit of the doubt,” said Dr. Jerry Gibson of Marshall ISD. “Our seniors will walk across that stage. It just won’t be on the date it was supposed to be.”
Gibson said he is not concerned about his seniors being prepared for college.
“We’ve been getting them ready for 13 years,” Gibson said. “Whether they succeed in college or not is not going to be determined by two and a half months.”
