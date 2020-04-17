Reward offered for theft of trailer, attempted theft of tractor in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to solve a theft case in rural Rusk County, and it could be worth $1,000.
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand said the reward will be paid to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the person or people responsible for incidents that occurred on a ranch on County Road 4230 near Laneville.
Hand says that on either Feb. 29 or March 1, a black, 8-foot, shop-built Coker trailer was stolen. The bulk feeder trailer with tarp was loaded with cattle feed at the time of theft. The license plate reads FJCR-40 and the serial number is 861021409.
Additionally, at the same location on Feb. 4, the victim reported someone attempted to steal a John Deere cab tractor and failed but tore the driver’s side door off the tractor in the process.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand at 903-592-5252 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 888-830-2333. Anonymity is guaranteed.
