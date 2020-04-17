Lindale man dies in 2-vehicle crash involving SUV, motorcycle on SH 110

From the Texas Department of Public Safety
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - TYLER – At 9 p.m. last night, troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-110 N near CR-411 in Smith County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Andrew Wayne Slemp, 37, of Mineola was traveling south on SH-110 and failed to yield the right of way (turning left) to a northbound 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Dean Murphy, 61, of Lindale.
Judge Mitch Shamburger pronounced Murphy at the scene. Murphy was then transported to Caudle Funeral Home in Lindale.
The crash remains under investigation.
