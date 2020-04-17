Lindale man dies in 2-vehicle crash involving SUV, motorcycle on SH 110

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - TYLER – At 9 p.m. last night, troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-110 N near CR-411 in Smith County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Andrew Wayne Slemp, 37, of Mineola was traveling south on SH-110 and failed to yield the right of way (turning left) to a northbound 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Dean Murphy, 61, of Lindale.