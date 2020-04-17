Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION-DETENTION
Detained migrant with COVID-19 forced to call in to court
HOUSTON (AP) — A detained immigrant who says he's tested positive for COVID-19 was required to call in for a court hearing even after a guard said he was too weak to talk. An attorney for Salomon Diego Alonzo says that when a judge asked his name Thursday, the guard answered that Alonzo didn't have the lung capacity to respond. His case provides new insight into how U.S. immigration authorities are dealing with a steadily rising number of coronavirus cases among roughly 32,000 detainees. Alonzo's final asylum hearing was postponed after a call that lasted for about two hours. Immigration authorities declined to comment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
New Orleans Jazz Fest is latest COVID-19 economic casualty
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The 50-year-old New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will not take place this year as Louisiana fights the spread of coronavirus. The festival had already been postponed until fall. On Thursday, organizers said they were canceling this year's festival. It's Louisiana's latest economic casualty amid stay-at-home orders to halt the spread of the disease. Louisiana's governor has created an 18-member commission to help the state plot a course for eventually reopening businesses shuttered during the pandemic. The state death toll grew by 53 Thursday. But there have been hopeful signs, including a drop in the number of people hospitalized and using ventilators.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OFFSHORE OIL WORKERS
Coronavirus confirmed on offshore platforms in Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been confirmed on more than two dozen people working on oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Nola.com reports that the Coast Guard says 26 offshore workers in the Gulf had tested positive for the virus as of last week. Only seven of the 680 platforms in the Gulf had been affected. A spokesman says BP is among the companies that has had offshore workers test positive for the coronavirus. While an offshore rig might seem like an unlikely place for the virus, workers share close quarters and frequently touch surfaces including handrails.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER
Death toll rises for 2-day outbreak of storms in the South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The death toll has risen to at least 36 from the two-day outbreak of strong storms that pounded the South. Mississippi on Thursday reported two additional deaths. National Weather Service says more than 100 tornadoes struck the South on Sunday and Monday. Forecast teams checking for damage found 105 storm tracks. The worst storm was an EF-4 tornado that was on the ground for nearly 68 miles in southeastern Mississippi. Forecasters determined Alabama had the most twisters, 21 beginning on Easter Sunday afternoon. But no one was killed in the state. Forecasters say there's another risk of severe weather across the region Sunday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICKEN PROCESSOR
Sales of chicken by processor causes traffic jam at one site
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sales of chicken products by a North Carolina-based processor directly to the public as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak led to a traffic jam at the State Farmers Market. News sources report buyers driving up to the House of Raeford sale on Thursday backed up Raleigh's Centennial Parkway and Lake Wheeler Road, which is the access to the farmers market from Interstate 40. State Department of Transportation personnel closed the Lake Wheeler Road exit off the interstate and detoured traffic around the area. House of Raeford is selling chicken in North Carolina and three other states. More sales are scheduled for Friday.
AP-US-OBIT-ALLEN-DAVIAU
‘E.T.,’ 'Bugsy' cinematographer Allen Daviau dies at 77
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cinematographer Allen Daviau, who shot three of Steven Spielberg’s films including “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” has died. A representative from the American Society of Cinematographers says Wednesday that Daviau died Tuesday night at age 77 due to complications from COVID-19. A five-time Oscar nominee, Daviau was also behind the camera on “Empire of the Sun,” “Bugsy,” “The Color Purple,” “Avalon” and “Defending Your Life." He started his career alongside Spielberg. One of his earliest credits was on Spielberg’s short film “Amblin,” from 1968. ASC president Kees van Oostrum wrote in an email to members Wednesday that he'll be remembered fondly for his sense of humor and unmistakable laugh.
BC-LA-FATAL FIRE-RAN BACK IN
Man warns mother, uncle of fire, runs back in, dies
MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a 35-year-old north Louisiana man warned his mother and uncle about a fire, then ran back upstairs toward the blaze and died. The State Fire Marshal's Office said the Monroe man's body was found in the second-floor bedroom where the fire apparently broke out about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue says the Ouachita Parish coroner will officially identify the body and determine cause of death.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEDERAL PRISONS
Justice Dept. watchdog to inspect prisons amid virus spread
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general will conduct remote inspections of Bureau of Prisons facilities after hundreds of federal inmates tested positive for the virus. The review announced Wednesday is intended to ensure the Bureau of Prisons is following best practices to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. More than 450 federal inmates and 280 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. Seventeen inmates have died at federal prison across the U.S. since late March. Attorney General William Barr recently sent some of his closest advisers to federal prisons identified as coronavirus hot spots, including FCC Oakdale in Louisiana, where six inmates have died.