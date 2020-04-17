Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has signed a contract with a new firm to take over management of the state's remaining youth lockups, after legislators approved a $70 million contract. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that the agreement with Nevada-based Rite of Passage will hand day-to-day operations of facilities at Dermott, Harrisburg and Mansfield on July 1 and is set to last until 2023. All facilities will have the capacity to house 230 children in residential beds and 20 in assessment beds. With the management change, the state plans to close its fifth youth lockup at Lewisville until further notice. If money is available, Rite of Passage may reopen the campus as a substance abuse treatment facility.