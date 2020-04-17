Grocery store employees in Longview given gift cards as ‘thank you’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Employees at a Kroger grocery store in Longview got a special thank you Friday for serving an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A partner from the Sloan Law Firm in Longview stopped by the store on McCann and Highway 80 and surprised employees with gift cards to Jucys.
“This is where I shop; these are the folks I see when I stop to get groceries for my family, and I think they’ve done a great job during the pandemic making sure everything is on the shelves that they have," said Carson Runge, partner at Sloan Law.
The front end manager who was working during the act of kindness said the store “appreciated being appreciated.”
