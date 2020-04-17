Governor announces Texas classrooms will remain closed, classes to continue online

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The governor announced Friday that students will not return to Texas school campuses, or take part in end of year and extra-curricular activities, for the remainder of the school year.
“Teachers will be allowed into the classroom for video instruction or to perform administrative duties or to clean out their classrooms,” Governor Abbott said in a press conference.
The final word: No more kids on campus this school year.
“While I was optimistic, I was cautiously optimistic. I was hopeful that they might choose areas that had not been hit quite as hard, and that they would give local control,” said Marshall I.S.D. superintendent Dr. Jerry Gibson.
It’s problematic for graduating seniors.
"For public education, TEA commissioner will soon provide more details on how to proceed and explore how to proceed with graduation ceremonies," Abbott said.
With the governor’s announcement that there will be no more students in classrooms this school year, it comes with expected reactions from parents.
“I thought it was rational. After all, school is a breeding ground for all kinds of things when you go to school. Flu,” said Cory McIntyre who has kids going to Longview schools.
“Kind of expected. But you still hoped for the best, for the kids getting to go back to school and the teachers, especially the final weeks of school. Kind of brings everything to closure for the year, and then graduating seniors,” said Michael Fleming, who has children attending Whitehouse schools.
“I know it’s a huge deal right now, but in the long run if we can keep everybody safe and healthy, I think that’s our main goal,” said Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham.
Parents we talked with say their kids will continue to do online classes to finish the year from home.
