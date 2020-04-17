Governor announces school campuses will remain closed for rest of 2019-20 year

“With Governor Greg Abbott’s issuance of a new executive order today closing schools statewide for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year, Texas continues to prioritize the health and safety of our state’s millions of public school and private school students, teachers, staff, and administrators," a statement from the TEA said. “While a difficult decision to make, it is the right one for our families and communities - and the only one that makes sense for Texas at this time. TEA fully supports the governor’s actions and continues to work closely with districts across the state to ensure students are getting what they need: meals, dedicated efforts to keep kids feeling safe and connected during these times, and support so students can continue to learn and grow academically.”