Friday’s Forecast: More clouds and a chance for rain today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Cloud cover is increasing this morning with mostly cloudy skies expected most of the day today. Temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees just ahead of a weak cold front this afternoon. A few showers will be possible along the cold front but some places may miss out on today’s rain chances. Better rain chances will be in the forecast for the weekend. Timing looks similar to last weekend with a few showers and thunderstorms possible during the day Saturday, but an increased chance overnight into Sunday morning as another cold front arrives. Some storms this weekend could be strong to severe with hail and gusty winds being the main threat. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out especially with Sunday’s storms. Rain moves out late Sunday with some clearing for early next week. Another storm system will be in the way by midweek with another chance for rain.