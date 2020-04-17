Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Mostly cloudy skies will persist from now throughout the majority of the weekend and scattered showers will begin to be possible as we near noontime as a cold front makes steady progress through the area. Temperatures will still warm into the upper 60s and lower to middle 70s before the front rolls through, dropping temps into the upper 40s and low 50s by tomorrow morning. A mostly dry start for Saturday before showers and storms move back in Saturday afternoon and evening. Widespread severe storms on Saturday is not likely but a few storms develop some large hail and gusty winds. A few scattered showers beginning very early on Sunday, then another round of strong to severe storms becomes likely throughout the mid to late morning hours. Strong damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible as this system moves through East Texas so we ask that you continue to remain Weather Alert through this weekend and keep a close look for updates to the forecast. Skies remain mostly sunny for Monday and Tuesday before another storm system arrives on Wednesday. More sunshine on Thursday before cloud cover moves back in early next Friday.