First Alert Weather Day: Sunday Morning through Mid Afternoon

Another springtime storm system is approaching East Texas for the weekend…especially on Sunday. A few isolated thundershowers/storms are possible late on Saturday, however, the stronger storms are likely on Sunday morning and could continue into the early afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center continues to monitor the East Texas area for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday, there is a Marginal Risk for Strong Storms. This is a 5% chance for significant severe weather. On Sunday morning, an area of strong/severe storms is likely to move through East Texas. At this time, the risk for severe weather is much more likely for areas to our East…Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, as well as Georgia. The storms are expected to begin intensifying over East Texas before they become more violent to the east. Strong/Gusty thunderstorm winds are possible as well as a few pockets of large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Only minor flash flooding is expected. Please remain Weather Alert on Sunday. Be sure your batteries are changed and ready to go. If you have not downloaded the First Alert Weather App, please do so. Just search KLTV Weather. Please remain Weather Alert.