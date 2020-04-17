East Texas Ag News: Hay trades remain steady this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA weekly hay report for the state of Texas says hay trades are steady in all regions compared to last week.
Rain accumulation ranging from 2 to 5 inches finally fell in south Texas, which provided some much-needed drought relief across the area. Meanwhile, the excessive rain in the north, central, and eastern regions of our state continues to limit fieldwork.
According to an AgriLife extension forage specialist, moisture levels are good for much of the state going into hay production season. However, erratic weather for much of the late winter, which has impacted cool-season forage growth.
