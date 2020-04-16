4-year-old dies in Henderson County house fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed a 4-year-old died in a house fire over the weekend.
According to Shane Renberg, Henderson County Fire Marshal, the fire happened on Saturday, Apr. 11 on County Road 3718. Renberg said the child’s parents were also taken to the hospital. They were released on Wednesday.
The fire marshal’s office is still investigating the cause of the fire and more information is expected to be released in the coming days.
Units from Baxter Fire, Brownsboro Fire, Eustace Fire, North 19 Fire, Southside Fire, Murchison Fire, Athens Fire, Athens police, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office, and UT Health EMS all responded to the scene.
