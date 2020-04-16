WEBXTRA: East Texas state rep, Lufkin mayor urge governor to ease restrictions

By Erin Wides | April 16, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 12:31 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State and local leaders are urging Governor Abbott to ease restrictions on churches and non-essential business which are being affected by Abbott's executive order.

Erin Wides will be speaking with Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown later today, and she heard from State Rep. Matt Schaefer on East Texas Now earlier Thursday about why they are asking Abbott to ease restrictions.

During his East Texas Now interview, Schaefer said he is urging the Abbott to slowly start re-opening non-essential businesses. He added that he has been talking to business owners and healthcare professionals that asked him to send a message to the governor.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, people haven’t been able to go to their personal doctors or healthcare providers for routine health issues or regular checkups.

