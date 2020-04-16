Tyler’s Central Baptist Church members surprise pastor with drive by parade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Church members of the Central Baptist Church surprised their pastor with a drive-by parade that included handmade signs, over 90 cars, and a firetruck.
"To see the people that we love so dearly, that we’ve worked with so long. We haven’t been able to see them except over video, it just fills my heart with joy, made my cry a couple of times. It was very special,” Central Baptist Church Pastor Kim Beckham said.
Church services have moved online to help combat COVID-19 and these members lined up their cars to remind him that they’re thinking of him during these times.
“We just thought maybe we can bring some joy to him and let him know how much this church misses him and how much we love him. and we wanted to do this as a surprise, tell him that we’re thinking of him and we can’t wait to be back at the church to see him every single week,” church member and participant Kenna Coe said.
Beckham has been a Pastor of the church for the last 33 years and he says it’s been a month since they’ve had a group service together.
KLTV 2020. All rights reserved.