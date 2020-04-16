Smith County has 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There are 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County as of Thursday afternoon, according to NET Health CEO George Roberts.
He said 47 of those cases have recovered.
We’re also getting the first demographic breakdown regarding positive cases. A chart presented at Thursday’s press conference show the following race/ethnicity of 57 positive cases:
White - 60%
Black - 26%
Asian - 9%
Hispanic - 5%
Previous story:
Officials with the City of Tyler, Smith County and the Northeast Texas Public Health District will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to give an update on the COVID-19 response.
We’re expecting to hear updates on the number of cases of COVID-19 in the county, demographic information regarding the cases and the status of testing.
There will also be presentations regarding the impact COVID-19 has had on churches, as well as the Hispanic business community.
We’ll air the press conference live on KLTV 7 and on East Texas Now. Mobile users click here to watch.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.