Tyler man indicted for alleged stabbing at apartment complex

Tyler man indicted for alleged stabbing at apartment complex
Cleggan Ware (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)
By Christian Terry | April 16, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 4:26 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been indicted for allegedly stabbing another man in the chest.

Cleggan Ware, 38, was indicted by a Grand Jury of the 241st Judicial District Court on Mar. 24 on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.

According to Tyler police, on Feb. 23, they responded to an apartment building located at 710 S. Kennedy Ave.

Police said Ware and another man got into an argument and Ware allegedly stabbed the other man in the chest. The man was taken to UT Health - Tyler in critical condition.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tyler police: Man in critical condition after stabbing at apartment; 1 arrested

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.