Tyler man indicted for alleged stabbing at apartment complex

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been indicted for allegedly stabbing another man in the chest.
Cleggan Ware, 38, was indicted by a Grand Jury of the 241st Judicial District Court on Mar. 24 on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.
According to Tyler police, on Feb. 23, they responded to an apartment building located at 710 S. Kennedy Ave.
Police said Ware and another man got into an argument and Ware allegedly stabbed the other man in the chest. The man was taken to UT Health - Tyler in critical condition.
