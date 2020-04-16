TJC Jazz Ensemble cancels performances due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Senior student-musicians at Tyler Junior College may have unknowingly played their final notes as Apaches after COVID-19 forced the college to cancel classes and concerts.
Tyler Junior College’s Jazz Ensemble was right in the middle of a successful Spring semester, with a jazz festival featuring Grammy award-winning artist Robin Eubanks, and looking forward to future concerts. In mid-March, TJC closed its campuses due to COVID-19. All future concerts were canceled.
In the time since the music department decided to take a pause and let student musicians concentrate on their other classes and adjust to their new online courses.
“So, ensemble-wise, we tried to stay out of the way,” said Heather Mensch, TJC band chair and jazz director. “Since all of our ensembles, we’ve had large performances right before spring break, so we are trying to let them adjust as best as they can.”
Mensch said the department is considering hosting a special jazz concert in Spring 2021 for those student-musicians who are graduating in May 2020.
