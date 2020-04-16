TDJC’s Beto Unit in Palestine now has 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, there were 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Beto Unit in Palestine.
That number is u nine from the previous total.
There are also six COVID-19 tests pending at the Beto Unit, according to the TDCJ’s COVID-19 website. Thirteen inmates at the prison tested negative for the coronavirus.
System-wide, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice was reporting that there were 284 confirmed COVID-19 cases among prison inmates as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to the TDCJ website, the Beto Unit still only had one confirmed COVID-19 case among its employees and contract staff.
According to the website, offender positive test numbers are based on the individuals’ housing location at the time they were tested and “do not necessarily reflect the offenders’ current location.”
As of Wednesday, the Beto Unit also had 2,186 inmates on “medical restriction,” which is used to separate and restrict the movements of asymptomatic inmates who make have been exposed to a communicable disease like COVID-19 to see if they start to show symptoms.
At the Beto Unit, 112 inmates have been placed in “medical isolation” on campus or at a hospital. Medical isolation restricts the movements of sick inmates to help stop the spread of disease.
The total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the other TDCJ units in East Texas include:
- Coffield Unit (Palestine area) - 0
- Eastham Unit (Lovelady) - 0
- Lewis Unit (Woodville) - 0
- Michael Unit (Palestine area) - 0
- Polunsky Unit (Livingston) - 0
- Powledge Unit (Palestine) - 0
According to a previous report, all of the COVID-19 testing for the Beto Unit is provided by the University of Texas Medical Branch, and the results are provided within 12 to 36 hours.
Any medical or correctional staff in contact with inmates in isolation are wearing full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Contact investigations are performed on anyone being tested.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.