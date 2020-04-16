Smith County officials say decrease in new COVID-19 cases shows mitigation working

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Despite a flattening of the curve in Smith County, officials say now is not the time to let up on efforts to stop the spread.
“As you will note, the curve is beginning to flatten," said George Roberts, CEO of the Northeast Texas Public Health District, while pointing to a new chart showing a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Smith County.
“The idea behind this is to show that it would appear the things that have been done are at least related in time to a drop-off in cases," Dr. Jeffrey Levin, local health authority, said.
Dr. Levin said while the chart does show an obvious decrease, it’s difficult to reach conclusions for certainty based on this information alone.
“I want to caution you as you look at this map," Dr. Levin said. "However, based off of this relatively short time frame, and a small number of positive tests, the information would suggest the pace of growth and change in numbers of newly collected positive samples began to taper within days of state and local mitigation measures.”
When Dr. Levin talks about the pace of growth, he’s referring to a dotted red line on the map that represents a three-day average of percent change. He explained this rate by comparing it to driving a car.
“Think of the miles per hour as the number of cases, so when you push down on the accelerator and you go up very quickly, what that says is you’re changing the spread of cases very quickly,” Dr. Levin said.
City and county officials said the data shows that local mitigation efforts are working, but they encourage residents to keep doing their part.
“We do not want people to say, ‘now I can go about my business freely’ and forget about the order,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. "That is not the case. We need people to continue in the manner that they are, because it’s making results here in Smith County.”
