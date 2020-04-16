East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Very pleasant weather continues through tonight. Tomorrow, more clouds and a chance for a few showers and maybe a rumble or two of thunder, especially southern areas late in the day. Nothing severe. Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy to cloudy with showers and a few isolated thunderstorms, especially late in the day. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms in East Texas late on Saturday which is a 5% chance for significant severe weather, so the risk is low at this time. Sunday, a stronger cold front is expected to pass through during the day. There is a Slight Risk for strong/severe storms on Sunday through the afternoon hours. This is a 15% chance for significant severe storms. Hail and Strong Thunderstorm Winds appear to be the greatest risk in Sunday’s storms. This set-up is different from last weekend. We had storms to our west on Sat/early Sunday morning that moved into our area. This time around, we will be looking for storms to develop over our area and move East. At this time, with our risk being at 15%, the higher risk for strong/severe storms will be over points East…Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. We will be monitoring any changes in the weather set-up for the next few days and updates will be forthcoming if/when changes are made. Monday and Tuesday look to be very nice days. Another front is expected on Wednesday and a few stronger storms are possible then as well. Please stay tuned.