Nursing home in Henderson reports COVID-19 death

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A resident in a nursing and rehabilitation center died from the COVID19 virus on Wednesday.
According to Autumn Leaves Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, the person who died was a resident of their facility.
Michael Searcy with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the patient died Wednesday, one day after being positively diagnosed.
This is the first death in Rusk County due to the virus. There have been 27 positive cases in the county reported so far.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.