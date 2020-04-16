EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another cool start with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Expect another nice day ahead with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the lower 70s by afternoon. South winds could be breezy at times. Clouds begin to increase tomorrow morning becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few isolated showers tomorrow. Chances for rain increase into the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon and into the day Sunday. Skies clear for early next week, but only briefly before another storm system moves into the region midweek with more chances for rain.