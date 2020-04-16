Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The mayor of an east Arkansas city has a pointed message for residents who he says aren't following social distancing guidelines to curb the coronavirus. West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon told residents in a Facebook video Tuesday to stay home, and he used an expletive that can also mean “donkey.” The city is across the Mississippi River from Memphis, Tennessee, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. The West Memphis mayor said his tough talk was spurred by an increase in cases and some residents not taking the threat seriously.