Judge orders Wood County beaches closed to stop spread of COVID-19

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County’s judge signed an order Thursday that closed all of the county’s beaches to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
According to the text of the order, it will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, and it will continue through April 24, “subject to extension based on the status of COVID-19 in Texas and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the White House Coronavirus Task Force.” It will also be subject to any decision by the county commissioners’ court to extend the “state of local disaster.”
Violation of the order is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail.
“Violators are subject to arrest,” the order stated.
Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron said in her order that she made it in conjunction with Gov. Greg Abbott’s March 13 disaster declaration. On that date, Dr. John Hellerstedt, the Commissioner of the State Department of Health Services, also declared a public health disaster.
The county judge’s order also cited President Donald Trump’s announcement on March 29 that the restrictive social distancing guidelines be extended through April 30 to avoid scenarios that could lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths.
Hebron issued a “stay home-stay safe” order for Wood County on April. 1, the order stated.
In her order, Hebron stated that because social gathering places like bars, clubs, and restaurants have closed, people have been having social gatherings on public beaches and at parks, despite orders from the governor and the county judge to avoid those types of activities.
On April 7, Abbott directed the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department the Texas Historical Commission to close all state parks and historical sites “as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen social distancing practices and prevent gatherings of large groups of people.”
“Public beaches in Wood County are closed to the public and must be vacated,” the order stated. “All beach access points in Wood County shall be closed, and ingress to beaches is prohibited.”
In the order, Hebron also said, per Abbott’s Executive Order GA-14, fishing and boating are still permitted throughout the county.
