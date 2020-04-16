Here’s how you can help East Texas first responders during the pandemic (and after)

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - First responders have played a critical role in medical calls and emergencies for decades. Their role is just as important, if not more, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are ways you can help first responders should you find yourself in an emergency situation. Information may be number one on the list.
“When things are normal, having information available to the responder, specifically we’re talking about medical calls,” said Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks. “Just having a list of different types of medical conditions that the patient already has, and also having the medications available.”
In line with the social distancing protocol recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Brooks said space is critical to ensuring first responders don’t just respond in a timely fashion, but for their own protection, too.
“If the patient is in a room -- a smaller room especially -- if everyone else would just back out and allow the EMTs and the firefighters to go in,” Brooks explained. “They already have protocols in place to keep them as healthy as they can be.
“We know you love your loved one, but at this time especially, we ask that everyone just kind of back out and let them do their job.”
Hospitals and health systems have protocols of their own in place, often limiting the number of visitors patients can have in the hospital, if allowing visitors at all.
Brooks said having resources -- a ‘go bag’, he recommended -- allows patients to take what they need with them to the hospital.
The fire marshal added one of the best things you can do for first responders -- and yourself -- is to practice social distancing and healthy hygiene habits during this time of uncertainty.
"It minimizes the spread, and it minimizes the amount of contact that they’re going to have, which could possibly be carriers of COVID-19.
“Just be honest with our dispatchers. If you call 9-1-1, tell them if anyone has had contact with a COVID-19 positive patient, or if you’re exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, just let the dispatcher know so they can put proper protocols into place," Brooks added.
Although COVID-19 has made first responders even more vigilant when it comes to providing care, Brooks said these suggestions are good to practice even after the threat of COVID-19.
