Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — UCLA running back Joshua Kelley was looking forward to visiting various NFL teams, checking out their facilities and meeting coaches before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the pre-draft process. Instead, because the NFL on March 13 barred all in-person pre-draft visits, Kelley and other prospects had to do “virtual” visits with teams. Their conversations with coaching staffs took place on video conferencing technology like Skype, Zoom and FaceTime.
ATLANTA (AP) — Maori Davenport is transferring to Georgia after playing sparingly in her lone season at Rutgers. The former Alabama prep star drew national attention over an eligibility dispute during her senior year of high school. She had to go to court to get her eligibility restored after being handed a one-year suspension over a stipend check from USA Basketball. Davenport didn't make much of an impact at Rutgers. Now, the 6-foot-4 center is headed to Georgia. She will have to sit out a season before she is eligible to join the Lady Bulldogs in 2021-22.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sophomore guards Jazmine Massengill and Robyn Benton are transferring to Kentucky from Southeastern Conference rivals. They will sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules. The 6-foot Massengill played 53 games for Tennessee, averaging 6.5 points, 4.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds last season. She’s from Chattanooga, Tennessee. The 5-9 Benton averaged 10.1 points for Auburn last season. She’s from Conyers, Georgia.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Dimencio Vaughn, a graduate transfer from Rider, has signed to play his final season with Mississippi. Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis announced his signing on Wednesday. Vaughn averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds last season, ranking fifth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in both categories. He was twice a first-team All-MAAC selection and was considered one of the top available grad transfers.Vaughn received a medical redshirt after a season-ending injury nine games into his freshman season.He averaged in double digits scoring each of the next three seasons, scoring 1,239 points while shooting 47.4% from the floor at Rider.Vaughn led Callaway High School to a Mississippi state championship in 2015.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Middle Tennessee has added guard Elias King, who spent his freshman season at Mississippi State. The Blue Raiders announced that King signed on Wednesday. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound King is from Atlanta. He was a four-star prospect who ranked as the No. 5 recruit in Georgia and No. 34 in the southeast by ESPN.com, but he made little impact with the Bulldogs. He played in six games at Mississippi State and averaged 1.7 points per game. King's last game was Jan. 18, when he hit a 3-pointer against Georgia. Coach Nick McDevitt says King is “a real weapon.”