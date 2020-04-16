Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon is expected to add depth to Ohio State's injury-ravaged running back corps. Sermon is a graduate transfer whose season was cut short by a knee injury after nine games last year. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day says he thinks Sermon will be in line to contribute if and when fall camp starts. Ohio State has two returning running backs who are recovering from injuries — Master Teague III and Marcus Crowley. Teague suffered an Achilles injury on the first day of spring practice, before it was called off entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic.