East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices down from last week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week the front end of both feeder steers and heifer class averages ended from 3 to 7 dollars weaker.
And those plainer and hard to place feeder calf averages ended from 7 to 12 dollars lower, according to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows weakened around 4 dollars. Slaughter bulls finished around 4 dollars higher. Demand was decent on the better classes with the quality of offerings being a little lower.
