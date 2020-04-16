Church member, friend talks about legacy of Kilgore pastor who died Easter Sunday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The pastor of Forest Home Baptist Church in Kilgore delivered a passionate sermon Easter morning to his congregation, who were sheltered at home.
Then, shortly after declaring “heaven is real,” the Rev. Buddy Duggins died of a heart attack. He was laid to rest Thursday.
KLTV Photojournalist Arthur Clayborn shared the longtime pastor’s legacy.
Friend and church member Mark Fried described Duggins as a “former Marine who just loved God and loved people and had that heart for evangelism."
“Brother Buddy and I ... I’ve been at the church for 27 years, and he was one of my dear, dear friends. He was a great pastor, a great church leader. He had performed over 450 revivals over the years,” Fried said. “I spoke earlier this weak with a pastor who is no longer in our area. He came to one of our large churches. He said, ‘The second day I was here, all of the sudden this short little fellow came in and introduced himself. Hi I’m Buddy Duggins and welcome to the community.’ He said he is the only pastor in the entire area that came by to see me when I came in. That was his heart. He was a gracious man."
The day before Easter, the congregation put on a parade to show Duggins how much he was loved. Fried said nearly 100 cars drove by the pastor’s house.
“It was just a great day and a fun day. One of the last things he said to me that day was as we drove by. He cupped his hands on either side of his face. He said, 'This is nuts, but I’m glad we did it,’" Fried said. “He was my pastor, but he was my dear friend, and I’m going to miss him greatly."
