19-year-old woman dies in Cherokee County ATV accident

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 19-year-old Washington State woman died in an all-terrain vehicle crash that occurred on County Road 3220 in Cherokee County on March 29.
According to the press release that KLTV News received on April 15, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call about a four-wheeler accident on March 29. The ATV crash occurred on private property in the 2400 block of CR 3220 at about 10:50 p.m. on March 29.
When the CCSO deputies arrived at the scene, they found several people ranging in age from 17 to 20 years old who said that there had been a four-wheeler accident involving a 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man.
The 19-year-old-woman, who was identified as Makayla Miller, was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and was later pronounced dead by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Brenda Dominy, who ordered an autopsy. Miller, who was here visiting friends, was driving the four-wheeler when the accident occurred, the press release stated.
The 19-year-old male passenger was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for any injury to his arm and later released.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is currently waiting on the autopsy results, the press release stated.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.