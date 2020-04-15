WEBXTRA: Tyler airport receives $1.2M in economic relief due to impact of COVID

Other East Texas airports also receive grant money under CARES Act

WEBXTRA: Tyler airport receives $1.2M in economic relief due to impact of COVID-19
By Dante Nuñez and KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 15, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 1:50 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas airports are among the more than 200 Texas receiving federal aid due to the impact of COVID-19.

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport received $1.2 million. The money for East Texas airports is part of $811.5 million made available to 210 Texas airports. The money is part of the $10 billion awarded as economic relief to eligible U.S. airports that have been affected by the “prevention of, preparation for, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The aid comes from the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, signed by President Donald Trump on March 27.

Airports may use the money for capital expenditures, airport operating expenses – including payroll and utilities – and airport debt payments.

The following East Texas airports have also received grants:

  • East Texas Regional Airport - $1.1 million
  • Gladewater Municipal Airport - $30,000
  • Rusk County Airport - $30,000
  • Cherokee County Airport - $69,000
  • Palestine Municipal Airport - $69,000
  • Athens Municipal Airport - $30,000
  • Nacogdoches A. L. Mangham Jr. Regional Airport - $30,000

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.