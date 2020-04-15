WEBXTRA: Driver of stolen truck leads police on chase from Kilgore to Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum speaks with Kilgore Police Sgt. Vance Callahan who pursued a stolen truck towing a trailer. The vehicle was stolen out of Longview, went to Kilgore, then back into Longview before the driver finally stopped.
“What was good about it is that due to the COVID lockdown there’s not as many cars, and traffic and people on the roadways. If it would’ve been a normal workday, I would’ve canceled the pursuit. But with this low to moderate traffic it worked out good," Callahan said.
Caleb Rogers, 19, of Palestine is facing two felony charges and is in Custody after a pursuit that started when Kilgore Police responded to a call at 8:16 a.m. at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Woodlawn Street. “The vehicle was stolen out of Longview went to Kilgore then back into Longview before the driver finally stopped,” said Kilgore Police Sergeant Vance Callahan.
According to Kilgore Police, it was a lengthy pursuit.
“The call was made from the city of Kilgore but on the Rusk county side,” said Assistant Chief Johnathan Gage. The vehicle belongs to a concrete company and was left turned on this morning to warm up due to the cold temperatures.
Rogers allegedly stole the white Ford pick up truck towing a trailer drove to Kilgore and came all the way down Highway 31 around Loop 281 in Longview.
The chase ended at the Summer Green apartment complex parking lot at 110 E Hawkins Pkwy.
“The chase ended the the North Longview area,” said Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton of the Longview Police department. Rogers was taken into custody by Kilgore Police Department and is charge with unauthorized use of a vehicle, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
