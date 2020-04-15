WEBXTRA: Driver of stolen truck leads police on chase from Kilgore to Longview

Caleb Rogers, 19, of Palestine is facing two felony charges and is in Custody after a pursuit that started when Kilgore Police responded to a call at 8:16 a.m. at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Woodlawn Street. “The vehicle was stolen out of Longview went to Kilgore then back into Longview before the driver finally stopped,” said Kilgore Police Sergeant Vance Callahan.