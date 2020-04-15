Texas National Guard to assist area food bank with COVID-19 distribution efforts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Army National Guard is stepping in to help an area food bank with its distribution efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deployment comes after the Smith County Emergency Operations Center submitted a STAR request for the guardsmen to support East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) with its production, distribution, and transportation tasks through May, according to an ETBF spokesperson.
Since early March, the East Texas Food Bank has held several emergency food box distribution events across its 26-county coverage area. Each distribution was widely attended by area residents in need.
The following information was released by East Texas Food Bank:
In response to COVID-19, 34 Texas Army National Guardsmen have been deployed to the East Texas Food Bank to ensure that the agency can continue to safely meet the need for food assistance in its 26-county coverage area.
ETFB will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 9 a.m. that will include remarks from the following:
· Dennis Cullinane, East Texas Food Bank Chief Executive Officer
· Captain Steve Philpot, Texas Army National Guard
· Nathaniel Moran, Smith County Judge
· Jay Brooks, Smith County Fire Marshal
· Bryan Jacobe, East Texas Food Bank Board Chair
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.