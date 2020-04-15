NWS reports that 2 tornadoes hit East Texas area on Easter Sunday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An EF-1 tornado hit Shelby County when the storm systems moved through the East Texas area on Easter Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Office in Shreveport.
The NWS said that this was the second of two tornadoes that hit East Texas on Sunday. The weather organization will be releasing details on the Shelby County tornado later today.
According to the NWS, another EF-1 tornado occurred in Harrison County at 9:09 a.m. on Sunday, and it was on the ground for 11 minutes. The tornado started near Scottsville, and it ended near Waskom.
No one was injured as a result of the tornado. The tornado uprooted trees and downed power lines in central Harrison County.
