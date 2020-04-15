Need a smile? Signs of encouragement are popping up across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Life can be exhausting! Especially with the spread of COVID-19, social distancing, and executive orders keeping non-essential businesses closed.
That being said, you may have noticed that many East Texas businesses and churches are using their marquee and billboard space not as an advertisement for $4.99 enchilada plates or happy hour specials, but for encouragement and reminders that everyone is in this together.
Some of the encouraging signs in Tyler stem from Mayor Martin Heines’ marquee challenge. He challenged businesses to post about safe hygiene practices, such as “wash your hands”. Others are more uplifting, thanking healthcare workers during what may be the most trying time of their careers.
Participating businesses can show their support for the campaign by sharing photos of their billboards on social media and tagging #spreadfactsnotfear and #marqueechallenge.
