Wednesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A chilly start to the day with a few places dropping into the 30s this morning. Some patchy frost isn’t out of the question to start the day, especially in far northern counties of East Texas. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the day with temperatures reaching the mid 60s this afternoon. More sunshine and a bit more of a breeze tomorrow. Temperatures on Thursday will warm into the lower 70s by afternoon. Clouds return Friday with a slight chance for rain along a weak cold front Friday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies continue into the weekend with a slight chance for rain Saturday becoming a little more likely late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Rain chances end by Sunday evening and next week looks to start out mostly sunny to partly cloudy and much warmer with temperatures in the lower 80s.