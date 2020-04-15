More than 1,000 URECC customers still without power after storms on Easter Sunday

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - More than 1,000 Upshur Rural Electric Co-op customers were still without power Wednesday afternoon.
It’s been out since Easter Sunday when storms downed trees and power lines across Upshur County.
KLTV’s Arthur Clayborn spoke with an Upshur County woman who says her power came back on last night.
Janice McAtee said the storm came and went in about 15 minutes.
“In the evening just kind of without warning the wind just started making all kinds of racket outside and we were watching because we have a big tree in the back that we were like, ‘uh oh.’ It was fine but we did hear crashing in the forest and then the electricity without warning just went out and stayed that way for three days,” she said. “We had a little generator, an RV generator, so we’d plug in the refrigerator for a while and then plug in the TV to see if there’s any updates.”
At the height of the outage, URECC reported more than 38,000 customers were without power.
“It was just really traumatic with no preparation for it. Even though we had the little generator, it really wasn’t enough. You can’t run a house on it and we expected ok 24 hours," McAtee said.
She said the scariest part was not knowing what was going on with the work to restore the power.
“And then it was like the cavalry showed up last night maybe at 8 or 9 o’clock last night. It was dark, and they brought these trucks in, and we were just celebrating, and they got it going, and they left and 20 minutes later it went out again. Then sometime during the night it came back on," she said.
McAtee said having electricity is something she used to take for granted.
“I’m going to pray about that, about being grateful for what I’ve got. I never think about it when I go in and curl my hair or turn on a light. And I tell you what, for three days I was turning on light switches and for that second I was like ‘what’s wrong?’ I couldn’t get it straight that I didn’t have electricity," she said. "I’m very grateful for the guys that were out here. They brought all that equipment. It was like the heroes have arrived. They knew exactly what they were doing, and it didn’t take them long at all.”
Statement from Upshur Rural Electric Co-op
Tuesday’s crews restored power to an additional 7000 meters throughout the day and nighttime, reducing the outage to just over 3413 this Wednesday morning. Joining our URECC crews, 6 contractor crews, 2 Bowie Cass crews, along with URECC’s substation, engineering, and call-center employees will be additional crews from sister electric cooperatives at Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative and Cherokee Electric Cooperative to finish out restoration.
The coming days and weeks, URECC expects to see weakened trees that remained standing after the storm to fall along with a multitude of home repairs that will need reconnection and non-outage related damages to be identified and completed.
If Members become aware of any dead, diseased, or leaning trees near power lines or broken line equipment please report them to our Customer Service agents so those things can be managed.
In the last three days URECC and contractors have replaced some 40 broken poles. At the same time a number of damaged but not outage-causing poles and 4 Transmission structures remain to be replaced and rebuilt. Our goal is to have all restorable members on in the next 24- hours with the understanding that many other repaired services and homes will be ongoing for days following. THIS IS AN ESTIMATE.
URECC strives for quick, reliable, and best local service in these kinds of events and does so through its world-class employees and by utilizing the help of dedicated lineworkers from contractors and sister-cooperatives.
This was an extreme event and the extent of tree damage remains, all of which must be cut away from the power lines. URECC urges members to be aware of damaged trees and any remaining power lines that may be low or on-the-ground, and requests that all of these be reported.
This weather disaster left East Texas with more widespread damage from trees than any storms or tornadoes experienced in years. The straight-line winds swept through the entire URECC area, causing an extreme damage. Whereas a typical thunderstorm will often cause a tree to uproot and fall onto a line, section-after-section of lines have multiple fallen trees and limbs, slowing down recovery efforts. The sheer volume of downed wood makes the cleanup and repair more tedious.
Please avoid downed power lines and anything touching downed power lines. They are dangerous and life threatening. Assume a line is live and hot at all times. Also, please avoid driving over downed power lines. Be safe and please take care of your families.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.