More than 1,000 URECC customers still without power after storms on Easter Sunday

“I’m going to pray about that, about being grateful for what I’ve got. I never think about it when I go in and curl my hair or turn on a light. And I tell you what, for three days I was turning on light switches and for that second I was like ‘what’s wrong?’ I couldn’t get it straight that I didn’t have electricity," she said. "I’m very grateful for the guys that were out here. They brought all that equipment. It was like the heroes have arrived. They knew exactly what they were doing, and it didn’t take them long at all.”