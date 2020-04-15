Mahomes debates teammate: “Texas has the best high school football”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver, Mecole Hardman, have got into a spirited online debate during the Coronavirus quarantine.
Mecole Hardman, a Georgia native, started the debate when replying to a comment from Mike Evans saying Texas has the best high school football.
Mecole Hardman grew up playing against NFL stars such as Eric Berry and Cam Newton throughout high school.
Patrick Mahomes then proceeded to take to Twitter to join the debate. Mahomes replied to a Tweet from Hardman saying that he would take an all-star team from Georgia to beat an all-star team from Texas any day.
Even former Cowboys’ wide receiver, Dez Bryant, joined the discussion to side with Mahomes.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.