Game wardens watch for illegal fishing and hunting

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As the strain continues to supply businesses with reduced resources, one law enforcement agency is on guard to control another area, natural resources.
With spring fishing in full swing, East Texas game wardens are hawking waterways to ensure regulations and limits are being followed.
“As always we will have a presence out on the lakes. With more and more people out of work, out of school, more are out on the waterways,” says Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long.
Having seen in recent weeks citizens hoarding items form grocery stores, game wardens guard against that happening with natural resources.
"They can throw the natural order out of balance. State bag limits, or length limits. You can over-harvest," Long says.
The dangers of overfishing are simple. It’s the depletion of natural resources which we can’t re-supply."
“There is some misinformation out there online and elsewhere that we’re waiving fishing’s licenses and hunting, it isn’t true,” Todd says.
And game warden offices have been flooded with calls they've never had to answer before.
“Can we still go outside? Are we going to be ticketed for hunting deer out of season? Social distancing on a boat. Concern about the coronavirus? How does this impact our boating trip, our fishing trip?” says Long.
Overfishing or overhunting could create an imbalance in the ecosystem.
“Conservation is key. This is not an infinite resource,” Long says.
